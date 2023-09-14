Longmont weather: High of 71 with likely showers and storms
Sep. 14—Longmont should see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s today, according to the National Weather Service.
Today's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 71 and an overnight low of 50, with a 70% chance of showers and storms.
Friday's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 67 and an overnight low of 45, with a 50% chance of showers and storms after noon.
Saturday's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 76 and an overnight low of 47.
Sunday's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 82 and an overnight low of 50.