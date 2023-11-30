Longmont woman accused of shooting man in the back

Nov. 29—A Longmont woman has been arrested after reportedly shooting a man in the back early Tuesday morning.

Longmont police arrested Nedra Webb, 35, on Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the affidavit, police responded to a report of a shooting on Linden Street around 6 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived at the scene, a man told the officers he had been shot in the back and Webb was seen holding pressure on the wound.

When the responding officers asked what happened, the man refused to explain but said he didn't want to die. He was then transported to the hospital for his injuries, where he recounted the shooting.

Police noted in the affidavit that the man said he was walking around 15th Avenue with a woman. He dipped into an alley heading toward Linden Street when he got knocked down by the gunshot. The man said he didn't recall much about the shooting but said it was not Webb who shot him.

But according to the police report, Ring camera footage showed Webb guiding the man away from the front door toward the garage, saying she did not want to go to jail. After Webb consistently asked him to sit in front of the garage, the man said, "you (expletive) shot me, you can't listen to me?"

Afterward, Webb was transferred to the Longmont Police Department. In the detective interview room, she said she did not want to speak with them. Officers noted that she had cuts on her knuckles.

Police noted that Webb had a protection order in place against the shooting victim, who was reportedly living with her.

Subsequently, a search warrant was issued for the property on Linden Street. The affidavit mentioned that Webb's roommates were interviewed, and one recounted that Webb owned a 9 mm gun. Between 4 and 5 a.m.,he heard a loud noise and his girlfriend informed him that it sounded like Webb's gun.

A witness said they then heard Webb calling for someone to call 911.

When Longmont police served the search warrant and assessed the crime scene, they located an unused 9 mm bullet inside her purse and found what appeared to be blood evidence.

Webb is set for a formal filing of charges on Friday. She remains in custody on $25,000 bond.