Longmont woman arrested on suspicion of stabbing man in chest

Jan. 4—A Longmont woman suspected of stabbing a man in the chest has been arrested.

Gina Rosa, 41, is facing charges of first-degree assault, open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and unlawful drug possession.

Rosa is currently in custody on a $10,000 bond. She is set to next appear in court on Friday for her formal filing of charges.

According to the affidavit, Longmont police were called to Longmont United Hospital on a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found a conscious man who had a stab wound to the chest.

Police contacted Rosa in the parking lot of the hospital in a pick-up. While being interviewed, Rosa told police she had stopped at 7-Eleven and the man had gotten out. She said when he returned he had a wound in his chest.

Police then found a knife under the driver's seat with fresh blood on it, according to the affidavit. The blood covered two-inches of the knife, consistent with the depth of the man's wound.

Rosa later said to police she lied about the stabbing story, saying she was being punched by the man and used her phone's flashlight to stop him. According to the affidavit, she then told police the man took her phone and her vision turned white. Then the next thing she remembered was the man telling her to take him to the hospital.

During their search, police also found methamphetamine in Rosa's hoodie and a nearly empty open bottle of cinnamon whiskey, according to the affidavit.