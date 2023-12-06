Longmont's TinkerMill to hold annual Winter Market on Saturday

Dec. 6—Longmont maker space TinkerMill will host its annual Winter Market and Open House on Saturday to highlight the creations of local artists.

From 2 to 7 p.m., guests can step inside the maker space and visit TinkerMill members throughout the facility. Members will be selling their handmade works, including jewelry, ceramics, stained glass pieces and more.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to take tours of the maker space, 1840 Delaware Pl., and see demonstrations from members in their shops.