Longreach, Navis Capital Said In Talks for Eyewear Chain Owndays

(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms Longreach Group and Navis Capital are in exclusive talks to buy Japanese eyewear retailer Owndays Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Owndays’s holders L Catterton Asia and Mitsui & Co. picked the buyout firms for final negotiations after running a sale process for the asset, the people said. Any deal could value the eyewear chain at a maximum of $400 million, one of the people said.

No final decision has been made and talks could still fall apart, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Representatives from L Catterton Asia, Mitsui and Navis Capital declined to comment, while a representative for Longreach didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

A transaction would cap a yearlong sale process after L Catterton Asia invited investment banks to submit proposals for the divestment of Owndays in 2021, Bloomberg News reported at that time.

Founded in 1989, Tokyo-based Owndays designs and manufactures optical eyewear. The company has more than 350 shops across Asia in locations including Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia, India and Hong Kong, according a press release in May. It sells over 2.5 million pairs of glasses a year.

In 2018, L Catterton Asia joined forces with Mitsui to invest in Owndays for an undisclosed sum, according to a press release at the time.

Kuala Lumpur-based Navis Capital manages several private and public equity funds totaling more than $5 billion and has completed 160 primary and follow-on investments since its founding in 1998, according to its website.

Longreach Group focuses on buyouts in Japan and selectively in Greater China, according to its website. Some of its investments include McDonald’s Japan, Sanyo Electric Logistics, Wendy’s Japan and Fujitsu Component Ltd.

