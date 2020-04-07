Longroad Energy Completes Financing for 215 MWdc Little Bear Solar Projects

Longroad and AIP broaden their partnership, with AIP investments in both the Little Bear Solar projects and Prospero I, a 379 MWdc solar project in Texas





BOSTON, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Longroad Energy, a US-based renewable energy developer, owner and operator, announced today the financial close and start of construction of Little Bear Solar, comprising four separate projects totaling 215 MW dc in Fresno County, CA. Additionally, two Danish pension funds, PKA and PenSam, represented by their investment manager AIP, announced today that they are investing in 50 percent of the equity interests of both Little Bear Solar and Prospero I Solar, the 379 MW dc project in Andrews County, TX.

(PRNewsfoto/Longroad Energy) More

"Longroad is excited to complete the financing of the Little Bear solar projects and to broaden our partnership with PKA and PenSam through AIP," said Paul Gaynor, CEO of Longroad. "The Longroad/AIP partnership now owns 837 MW of wind and solar projects. Last July, AIP made its first US onshore wind investment, joining Longroad as investors in the El Campo wind project in Knox County, TX, which is currently under construction and expected to come online in the second quarter of 2020. Prospero I is expected to come online in the second quarter of 2020 and Little Bear is projected to come online in the fourth quarter of 2020. We are delighted to own these three great projects alongside AIP."

"Driving the much-needed energy transition takes a vast amount of resources, experience and capital. I am very proud of this transaction, which further strengthens our partnership with Longroad, and brings together Longroad's expertise with the investment experience at AIP, while generating long-term stable returns for the pension savers of PKA and PenSam," said Kasper Hansen, Managing Partner of AIP.

Little Bear, 215 MW dc , Fresno County, CA

Little Bear consists of four separate projects selling energy and RECs to Marin Clean Energy (MCE) under 20-year busbar PPAs. The projects are expected to be completed by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition to creating approximately 500 jobs during the construction of the facility, the project will contribute over $2 million in sales and property taxes.

"We are pleased to be working with MCE to deliver reliable, clean solar electricity to communities across the Bay area," said Michael Alvarez, COO of Longroad Energy. "MCE's customers have made the important choice to consume carbon-free electricity, and we are pleased to accommodate them via the Little Bear projects. These projects are responsibly developed, backed by long-term PPAs and powered by innovative solar technology designed in America, and are important additions to Longroad's growing portfolio in the United States."

Alvarez added: "We would like to thank Fresno County Department of Public Works and Planning staff for their professionalism and commitment to excellence across the board. We consider Fresno County a partner in this project and look forward to continuing to work with County staff throughout construction and operations of the facility."

Longroad acquired the development project from First Solar last year and has since completed all the elements for a successful deployment, the major components are as follows: