Longs lines for gas and food four days after Ida
Residents of New Orleans faced longs lines at gas stations and grocery stores four days after Ida struck the area as a category 4 hurricane. (Sept 2)
Residents of New Orleans faced longs lines at gas stations and grocery stores four days after Ida struck the area as a category 4 hurricane. (Sept 2)
This woman was standing in line behind a 4-year-old in Target, when she learned a life-altering lesson in passing gas...
Footage captured the unthinkable moment the guest "ruined" the wedding.
There were fights outside the meeting, but what happened inside was even more bizarre.
A central topic at the White House Daily Press Briefing on Thursday was the Supreme Court’s refusal to block a Texas anti-abortion law. A standout moment came when a male reporter pressed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Joe Biden’s support for abortion rights while his Catholic faith does not. “Why does the […]
The Natomas Unified School District has put a teacher with Inderkum High School on paid leave and says it is taking steps to fire the teacher for actions the district described as “inappropriate” and “irresponsible.” In a more than two-page statement, superintendent Chris Evans said an investigation into an undercover video recently produced by conservative activist group Project Veritas led them to question the teacher’s methods inside the classroom. At a school board meeting, the teacher was identified as Gabriel Gipe. Several parents and community members spoke passionately about the teacher's actions Wednesday during the evening.
"I had known that dress codes had been unfair for a while, I just didn't know to this extent."View Entire Post ›
The father of a Marine Corps lance corporal had a tense encounter with President Joe Biden after he agreed to meet with the president at Dover Air Force Base following his son's death in Kabul, he said.
All that's left of the comedian's famous facial hair is some stubble — and there isn't much left of his goofy 'do either
"Who would have thought that a doctor takes care of sick people?"
Authorities allege Roy Jaggers, 27, was tortured with a blowtorch, knives, baton and ax before being shot and killed
Ready, set, tango! The list of Dancing With the Stars pros returning to compete in the ballroom has been revealed. See if your favorite is confirmed for another spin around the dance floor.
Caltrans has issued a cease and desist notice to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, claiming the law enforcement office acted "prematurely" and was "unauthorized" when deputies and sheriff's employees cleaned up a homeless encampment along the Mokelumne River on Turner Road and Highway 99 in Lodi. Sheriff Patrick Withrow said his deputies have been trying to work with Caltrans for weeks, and have issued the proper notices when clearing the homeless encampment. By law, people experiencing homelessness must be notified at least 72 hours before a cleanup. See more in the video above.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley didn't shy away from discussing Tre Bradford, calling it a mistake to bring in the former LSU Tiger.
A woman is claiming on TikTok that her date exhibited a rarely discussed "red flag."
Even as Stefanos Tsitsipas was performing a reprise of his infamous seven-minute bathroom break at the US Open last night, the tennis authorities were reluctantly admitting that they need to address the whole awkward issue.
Rampant England eased past Hungary in Budapest Thursday with a second-half four-goal barrage that propels Gareth Southgate's men toward qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a tie marred by abusive fan behaviour.
Piper Rockelle began posting on YouTube in 2016. Most recently, Pink insinuated that the 14-year-old creator's parents were exploiting her.
Every 👏 Body 👏 Pays👏
The delta variant is everywhere. Here's how well experts feel the vaccines and our immunity are working against it right now.
Adele’s budding romance with Rich Paul has us completely rolling in the deep. See the head-turning photo of the singer during her latest date night out with the sports agent.