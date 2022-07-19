Longs man charged in fatal shooting. He called 911 and told them he did it, police say

A Longs man has been arrested and charged after a shooting Monday in Horry County left one person dead and another injured Monday, according to police records.

Anthony Moody, 46, was taken into custody by officers following the shooting on Ashmun Road, the Horry County Police Department stated in a Facebook post.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting, which happened around 1:27 a.m., after Moody called 911 and told dispatchers he had shot someone, the warrants state.

Moody was then booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday and released later that day, online booking records show.

He faces two weapons charges for unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, according to arrest warrants.

Moody does not face any charges for the fatality as of now.

When police arrived, they found a unnamed person lying in a ditch in front of Ashmun Road, according to an incident report.

It states that a second person was found injured and transported to the hospital. That person’s condition is unknown.

Moody was found by officers on Freemont Road, according to the report. His gun was also located, police said.

Details about the manner of the shooting have not been released. It is not clear what led up to it.

The name of the deceased has also not yet been released.