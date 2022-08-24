Longs man is facing 20-year sentence for burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery

One of the men said to be partially responsible for a string of home invasions that happened in 2017 and 2018 in Loris pleaded guilty to six charges the day before his trial, according to the solicitor’s office.

Dale Ford, 37, of Longs has been convicted of two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of armed robbery, the release read. He is going to prison for 20 years.

“Mr. Ford’s guilty plea today marks the closing chapter what can only be described as a crime spree that terrorized Horry County citizens in 2018,” Chris Helms, an assistant solicitor, said. “While some defendants have gone to trial and others have elected to plead guilty, all the participants in these armed home invasions have now been brought to justice and are serving a combined 60 years in prison.”

Ford received his sentencing after codefendants Maurice Bellamy and Quintus Faison did. According to the release, Bellamy was sentenced to 15 years in prison and Faison was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

“This case illustrates that while justice takes time, it is inescapable,” Nancy Livesay, a violent crimes prosecutor, said. “Mr. Ford waited until the last possible minute to accept responsibility for his actions, but for the next 20 years, he and his codefendants will reside in the same place: the South Carolina Department of Corrections.”