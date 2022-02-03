Longs woman stole thousands from Myrtle Beach nursing home resident, police say

An Horry County woman stole more than $10,000 from a vulnerable adult in a Myrtle Beach nursing home, according to South Carolina law enforcement.

Adella Gore, 33, of Longs, was arrested and charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult and breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at least $10,000, according to a press release from the office of S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Gore was booked Wednesday into J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County morning and was released later that day, the jail’s website shows. Her bond was set at $15,000.

Between Dec. 15, 2018 and Jan. 13, 2021, Gore allegedly “unlawful[ly] and improper[ly]” used the victim’s money “with fraudulent intent.”

Gore was the victim’s power of attorney, the release states, which means Gore had the power to act on behalf of the victim in legal and financial matters.

The victim, who lived at Grand Strand Rehab and Nursing Center in Myrtle Beach at the time of the alleged crime, is considered a vulnerable adult under South Carolina law due to the fact that they were living in a nursing home.

Gore, who had access to the victim’s money due to her status as the power of attorney, used the victim’s funds for her own use “with the purpose of permanently depriving the victim” of the money, Gore’s arrest warrants state.

The charges brought against Gore are the result of an investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the SC attorney general’s office, according to the press release. Both crimes are considered felonies.