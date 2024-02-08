Longshot Biden challenger Marianne Williamson drops out of race: 'Much to be grateful for'

Longshot Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has suspended her presidential campaign.

Williamson announced that she will no longer be pursuing the White House in 2024 in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday night.

"I read a quote the other day that said that sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful too, and so today, even though it is time to suspend my campaign for the presidency, I do want to see the beauty and I want all of you who so incredibly supported me on this journey – as donors, as supporters, as team and as volunteers – to see the beauty too," she opened the video saying.

Williamson then went on to list what she felt she accomplished and brought attention to during her campaign, and encouraged those who supported her to continue to have hope.

Williamson's suspension comes as the 2024 presidential match-up begins to solidify on both sides.

The Democrats already have their man in President Biden, who is running for re-election to the White House after his first term in office.

Williamson first ran for president in 2019 — also against Biden and a slew of other Democrats — and announced in early 2023 that she would be challenging the president in 2024.

The move did not go over well with Democrats, who attacked Williamson over her challenge to Biden.

This has always posed a major issue for Williamson's campaign, as political parties often back their incumbent presidents, but Williamson herself hasn't stepped down from calling her party out.

Williamson accused the Democratic National Committee (DNC) of having "manipulated the process" of a primary election in a January interview with Fox News' Neil Cavuto.

"It's outrageous, actually. The fact that the DNC feels entitled to just anoint a president," Williamson said when asked about Biden not appearing on the New Hampshire primary ballot.

"I think the people are watching. I think people are horrified," she continued. "70 percent of Democrats have said they want to hear from other voices. As your coverage just showed, the president is very low in his numbers, maybe not as low as you've said. Who knows? But there's a lot of rumbling out there and people do not appreciate the fact that the DNC has chosen to manipulate the process like this."





