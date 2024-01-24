Longstanding Gardner jewelry business to remain family-owned and operated

A longstanding Chair City business is keeping it in the family.

Tanguay Jewelers, which has served customers from its Connors Street store for nearly four decades, has officially been handed down from father to son.

Brian Tanguay, who began repairing watches when he was 18, recently announced that he would retire and pass the reins of operating the family business to his son, Seth Tanguay. The official handover took place on Jan. 1, according to Brian.

“I think it was time (to retire) after 47 years of being self-employed since I was 18,” Brian said. “It’s a lot of work, and Seth’s younger and ready and he’s been with us for, I think, 18 years now as my jeweler, so we decided to come up with a plan and make it work.”

Seth Tanguay has taken over the day-to-day operations at Tanguay Jewelers in Gardner. His father, Brian Tanguay, who opened the business on Connors St. in 1985, recently announced his retirement.

Although Seth will now handle the day-to-day operations of the business, his father said he would still be on hand to help out from time to time.

“But I get a little extra free time, which I’ve never had,” Brian said.

Seth Tanguay literally grew up in the family business

Seth, who graduated from Narragansett Regional High School in 2005, said he was honored to be able to take over the business that has been a big part of his life since he was born. In fact, it’s not an exaggeration to say he had grown up in the family store.

“I’ve been here my entire life, really,” Seth said. “This (building) was our home that we converted into the store. I was here throughout my entire childhood, doing some watches and getting into the jewelry. Then I started working here through high school.”

The Tanguays purchased the home in 1985, and Seth was born two years later, according to Brian.

“We needed a place to live, but we also needed a place for my shop,” he said. “So, the front living room became the store, and the rest of the house was our living room and kitchen and two bedrooms.”

The family moved to another house in 1991, when the first floor of the Connors Street location was renovated into the business’s showroom and workspace.

“Where I work now used to be our kitchen,” said Seth, who studied jewelry making and repair at North Bennet Street School in Boston.

“We’re unlike any other jeweler because they are usually in an office building or some kind of commercial building, but we are nice and welcoming and cozy.”

Brian Tanguay, who opened Tanguay Jewelers in Gardner nearly four decades ago, has announced that his son, Seth, has taken over the business as of Jan. 1.

Tanguay Jewelers attributes success to unique service, loyal customers

Brian said it was a rewarding experience to see his son take over the business, and to witness the warm welcome he had already been receiving from the store’s regular customers.

“They’ve worked with him already for years, but now they’ll enjoy it even more – Seth has always enjoyed being the jeweler who restores sentimental pieces,” Brian explained. “That’s always been the part of the business that I’ve always enjoyed, and I made sure that he was on the front lines when it came to doing something like that.”

Rebecca Marois, president and CEO of the Greater Gardner Chamber of Commerce, called the transition of the business from father to son a heartening continuation of a cherished family-owned business in the city.

“In the nearly four decades as a dedicated member of the Chamber, Tanguay Jewelers has been a shining gem in our community,” she said. “Their renowned craftsmanship has graced us with exceptional watches and custom jewelry, while their unmatched customer service has left a lasting mark. We’re delighted to witness the enduring legacy of Tanguay Jewelers enriching our community for years to come.”

Tanguay Jewelers opened on Connors St. in Gardner in 1985.

Offers unique services, including hand-engraving

Seth attributes the longevity of Tanguay Jewelers to the support from the community over the decades and the business’s unique services.

“We offer a good service that not really anyone else around does, and at a reasonable cost,” he said. “We’ve learned a lot of different skills over the years, which means we can do a lot of different things for our customers. We do hand-engraving, which is a dying art that really nobody else does.”

Brian said he is grateful to the community for its support over the years, and noted that his customer base has shown extraordinary loyalty to his family’s business.

“Even people that move away to Arizona or Colorado or Florida or Alaska, when they come back here to visit family, they come and see me first and drop off their repairs, and we fix it while they’re here visiting – then they come pick it up before they depart,” he said, adding that his return customers appreciate Tanguay’s service. “When they move out of town, they don’t find anybody like us that does everything."

