Longtime barbering, cosmetology educator retires

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — After 35 years of instruction, a longtime barbering and cosmetology educator is retiring.

If you’ve ever stepped foot inside a West Michigan barber shop or salon, chances are that barber or hair stylist was taught by Jacqueline Rush, better known as Ms. Jackie.

“The more you repeat something, they are retaining it,” said Rush. “We don’t believe in failure here. We only believe in mastery.”

She taught more than 2,500 students at the West Michigan College of Barbering and Beauty off S. Westnedge Avenue near Whites Road.

“They have worked so hard and to make a sacrifice — many have families. They came here full-time, completed the curriculum and received their license,” she said. “I have hundreds of students that own their own shops — amazing. But my whole thing was I wanted them to continue their education.”

Before joining Rob’s Barbershop on Vine Street, Jerome Lenzy was one of the 2,500-plus taught by Rush, who he said gave him so many takeaways from just two year’s time in her program.

“She knows so much. You could be there for hours … just picking her brain,” he said. “She kept it real … You ask her something and she tells you. She’s no-nonsense … just being real and honest.”

Rush’s retirement in January 2024 ended a career that was both a catalyst for hundreds, and a cut above the rest.

“This is my calling to be an educator and to make a difference and give so many students here hope,” she said. “The amazing thing is I fell in love with all 2,500-plus that came through, and they know that ‘If nobody else loves you, Ms. Jackie loves you.'”

To Lenzy and, presumably, the hundreds of students past, the feeling is mutual.

“Ms. Jackie, congratulations on your retirement. I love you. Thank you so much for everything you did,” one said.

When asked what’s next, Ms. Jackie simply answered, “Travel the world.”

