Jul. 15—GOSHEN — A former high school teacher has been placed on probation for a year after he admitted to striking a student.

Jimtown High School teacher Mike Hosinski, 62, was sentenced Thursday to one year in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility, to be suspended and served on probation. He pleaded guilty in June to the battery of a 15-year-old student in an incident that was caught on security cameras.