Longtime Bay County Judge Don Sirmons passes away

A view of the Bay County Courthouse. Former long-time Judge Don Sirmons died on Tuesday.

PANAMA CITY — Former long-time Judge Don Sirmons died on Tuesday.

Sirmons served as a circuit judge for the 14th Judicial Circuit for decades in Bay County.

He retired in 2010.

Sirmons presided over several high-profile cases during his tenure, including the murder trial of Dr. William Sybers, a former medical examiner who was convicted of killing his wife.

