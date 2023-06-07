Longtime Bethany Beach Police Chief Michael Redmon on leave following May DUI charge

Longtime Bethany Beach Police Chief Michael Redmon has been placed on administrative leave from his job following a DUI charge.

Redmon was arrested around 12:20 a.m. May 30 on Lighthouse Road, near Old Mill Road near Selbyville, according to Delaware State Police spokesman Leonard DeMalto. He was issued a ticket and released to a sober party and will be arraigned at an upcoming court date, DeMalto said.

Bethany Beach Town Manager Cliff Graviet said Redmon was placed on administrative leave the next day.

"At the time the case is resolved within the criminal justice system, the town will officially review the incident and determine its future actions regarding Chief Redmon," Graviet said.

