Longtime Brevard judge sworn in to lead Brevard-Seminole judicial circuit

It is one of the most coveted — and often humbling — moments of a judge's career, to be recognized by peers and placed in a leadership role.

Now, a one-time Texas prosecutor turned circuit judge presiding over criminal cases on the Space Coast will serve as chief judge for the 18th Judicial Circuit, covering six courthouses spread between Brevard and Seminole counties.

“I am honored and privileged to have my colleagues and friends' faith in me and in knowing that together we can continue to improve the administration of justice in Brevard and Seminole Counties," Circuit Court Judge Charlie Crawford answered in a series of questions from FLORIDA TODAY.

Brevard Circuit Court Judge Crawford.

Crawford, who has served in every division of the court system, was sworn in July 1, following Seminole Circuit Judge Jessica J. Recksiedler in the role.

"He is a learned Judge who uses a common-sense practical approach to resolve issues," said Jay Thakkar, immediate past president of the Brevard County Bar Association, in a statement to FLORIDA TODAY.

"His experience and expertise will serve him well as our incoming Chief Judge of the 18th Judicial Circuit."

The chief judge is elected by their peers in Brevard and Seminole to a two-year term of office.

The judge carries out the orders of Florida's chief justice of the Supreme Court and writes administrative orders and other plans that deal with regulation of the county courthouses, the handling of dockets, judicial assignments and the status of inmates at the county jail. There are 26 circuit judges and 17 county court judges in the 18th Judicial Circuit.

"My immediate objective as chief judge will be to improve the Moore Justice Center by adding more courtrooms, so no one is required to have trials in chambers," Crawford said.

"Also, for both Seminole and Brevard Counties, I want to make sure our Judges and court personnel are in positions that can best use their talents and best serve the public. Efficiency and timely decisions in accord with the law should always be the primary goal of any court system."

Crawford comes from a family with a long tradition of serving in law enforcement. In Texas, he was known as a tough prosecutor with a focused approach to the law.

"I was raised by my grandparents in Rosedale, Mississippi, where my grandfather was Chief of Police for 53 years. My uncle was a police officer and Chief Deputy Sheriff for over 40 years," " said Crawford, who became interested in law at a young age.

"So, I grew up with a deep and abiding respect for the rule of law and the work our public servants do to support and protect it."

Crawford graduated in 1992 from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. His first job: prosecuting sex crimes and child abuse cases, in Orange, Texas, pursuing what some observers say they consider to be one of the toughest areas of prosecution to handle.

He moved to the Space Coast at a time when the Harry and Harriette Moore Center in Viera — about 80 miles from the courthouse in Seminole County — was surrounded mostly by cow pastures and wetlands. He worked under Brevard State Attorney Norm Wolfinger in 1997 before taking up private practice. Crawford then ran for judge in November 2006, first serving in the felony criminal division.

"I have spent the last 31 years in the law fixing things. That is what judges and lawyers really do. We see a problem and offer solutions," Crawford said.

"Everyone deserves to be heard and have their day in court."

Crawford, who also coaches the team sport of lacrosse in his spare time, has a special connection to helping children and families.

"I have been able to serve in every division of the court system. I have found dependency court to be the most rewarding," Crawford said.

"Children who have been abused or neglected are the focus of dependency court. Children at risk are not at fault and they deserve all the support and compassion our Courts and its stakeholders can provide."

