Longtime broadcast veteran Don Brown dies at 63
Long-time broadcast veteran Don Brown passed away Sunday, according to social media his family posted on Monday. He was 63.
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupes put big four-pot power in a small package. The 2024 GLC 43 makes 416 hp, the 2025 GLC 63 makes 671 hp.
The U.S. has the highest rate of single parenthood anywhere in the world. Some researchers say family structure is an underappreciated source of many of America's thorniest problems.
Mulkey used her first media availability of the 2023-24 season to discuss breakout LSU star Angel Reese's dedication to the team.
In a new report, the SAFE Grid Security Project warns the US grid faces increasing risks from extreme weather, cyberattacks, and inadequate infrastructure as energy demands grow more complex.
Mike Trout opened up about another season being shortened by injury and said he is looking ahead to Angels spring training.
Thinking you've pulled off a miracle win just to come up yards short? Yeah, that hurts. Jorge Martin runs through Week 3's bad beats.
Experts explain what parasomnias are and treatment options.
Ford announced that it’s suspending construction on its $3.5 billion EV battery factory in Michigan. Union leaders have accused the automaker of using the closure as a job-cutting threat during the current auto strike.
Lawmakers face long odds of averting a government shutdown in just four days.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
The Good Inside parenting expert talks about "repair" in her new TED Talk.
PreSonus and Bitwig have teamed up to launch the open DAWproject file format. This innovation allows you to save an entire audio project in one DAW and open it in another.
"On my first day of prison, the officer was like, 'Raise your hand if anybody has contacts in their eyes.'" The post Formerly incarcerated women on TikTok reveal they weren’t allowed to wear contact lenses in prison appeared first on In The Know.
This No. 1 bestselling invention has nearly 46,000 shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
YouTube today announced an update to its advertiser-friendly guidelines that relaxes some of its rules around controversial issues, including sexual and domestic abuse, abortions and eating disorders. The changes will allow YouTube creators to monetize their videos on these topics under some circumstances, though not if they go into graphic detail. YouTube monetization policy lead Conor Kavanagh shared in a video posted to YouTube's Creator Insider channel that the company understands videos that discuss these topics can be a helpful resource to users.
OpenAI is in discussions to possibly sell shares in a move that would boost the company’s valuation from $29 billion to somewhere between $80 billion and $90 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the talks. Employees would be allowed to sell their existing shares rather than the company issuing new ones, The Wall Street Journal said. In April, OpenAI picked up just over $300 million in funding from backers such as Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive and K2 Global at a valuation of $29 billion.
'This beats the Dyson by every measure,' gushed a five-star fan.
Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as an aide to former Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, is out with a new book that paints a damning picture of the outgoing administration’s chaotic final days.
Former Vice President and Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence stated that the Federal Reserve needs new leadership.
Forget invite-only social apps, Lapse is testing a new technique to acquire its users: It forces you to invite your friends in order to get in. The reinvention of a social camera app first introduced in 2021, Lapse is now king of the U.S. App Store after having jumped from No. 118 Overall earlier this month to reach No. 1. The app offers a similar experience to other mobile apps that attempted to recreate the disposable camera experience, like Dispo and Later Cam, with some tweaks.