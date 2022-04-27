Longtime bus driver, veteran whose yard was destroyed by contractor gets backyard makeover

A family is getting some much-needed help after they say they hired a contractor who never finished the job and left them $2000 in debt.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was in Cherokee County, where John and Patty Rocco live. The couple are longtime school bus drivers for Marietta City Schools.

Earlier this year, the couple found themselves in a situation they never saw coming.

“The yard was totally destroyed,” John Rocco said.

John Rocco said a contractor they hired for more than $2,000 was supposed to cut down 22 trees. But he never finished the job.

“Just picture trees all over the place,” Patty Rocco said.

Help was much closer than they expected.

“The neighbors came and cleaned it up,” John Rocco said.

Another act of kindness came from Marietta City Schools. The district’s transportation director knew about their story and got Home Depot involved, submitting the Rocco’s name for a yard work makeover. John Rocco is a veteran, and the school district has a partnership with Home Depot that focuses on people who have served in the military.

On Wednesday, around 50 volunteers and associates were working to renovate the backyard free of charge. They are expanding the couple’s deck and extending their backyard space. In a few days, the family will also get new appliances.

“I hits me hard in the heart strings, and I want to give back and help, and that’s why we’re here,” Home Depot branch manager Chad Forrester said.

The Roccos said they never pressed charges against the contractor because they were too overwhelmed. They would rather focus on the good that is coming their way right now.

“”I said, ‘Praise God, I’ll take it,’” John Rocco said. “Between Marietta and Home Depot, I’ll take them on my team any time.”