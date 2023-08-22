Longtime Camarillo grower, elected official faces criminal theft charges

An elected board member of a Ventura County water district has been charged with theft and diversion of groundwater worth tens of thousands of dollars, a complaint filed by the District Attorney's Office shows.

Daniel Conklin Naumann, 65, of Camarillo, a longtime local grower, was charged with grand theft and diversion of utility services for private gain in the six-count felony complaint filed in mid-August.

Naumann is accused of diverting groundwater used to irrigate his crops away from meters that measured water use for billing purposes. Between 2019 and 2021, Naumann is alleged to have pumped groundwater costing $29,301 without paying the required fees to the Fox Canyon Groundwater Management Agency.

Prosecutors said that thefts in 2019 were discovered when Ventura County Sheriff's investigators searched Naumann's farm and found diversion measures had been taken on two well pumps. The remaining four charges for grand theft and diversion date from 2020 through 2021.

Naumann has not yet entered a plea, but his arraignment is scheduled Sept. 12 in a Ventura courtroom in Ventura County Superior Court.

Naumann has been a board member of the United Water Conservation District in Oxnard for decades and also had served as an alternate on the Fox Canyon board, the agencies' websites show.

Officials at United Water could not be reached during the past two days to determine whether the charges would affect his standing on the board. Naumann represents an area that lies south and east of Oxnard.

He is a member of the Naumann family, which established farming operations on the Oxnard Plain in the 1890s, according to United Water's website.

Naumann's attorney took issue Tuesday with the allegations made in the criminal complaint and a news release issued by District Attorney Erik Nasarenko's office.

"Just because the DA's office made these allegations doesn't make them true," defense attorney Mark Pachowicz said. "We look forward to litigating the case."

Naumann did not return calls seeking comment.

In a news release announcing the charges on Monday, Nasarenko said the state's groundwater has long been in crisis because of over-pumping from aquifers and drought.

“Unlawfully avoiding the water fees and allocations necessary to preserve water only adds to this ongoing crisis," he said. "We will hold anyone who threatens our natural resources accountable, regardless of their position.”

In response, Pachowicz stood by his client's record.

"Mr. Naumann has devoted his life to protecting resources as does every other farmer in this county," he said.

Kathleen Wilson covers courts, crime and local government issues for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at kathleen.wilson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0271.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura County water district official faces theft charges