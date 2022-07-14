Longtime Cobb solicitor Barry Morgan prepares to head for the exits

Jul. 14—MARIETTA — By his own count, Barry Morgan's 25-year tenure as Cobb solicitor general makes him the longest-serving prosecutor in county history — edging out former District Attorney Tom Charron by a few years.

It all started, Morgan recalled, with his secretary bursting into his office on a January morning to say she had the governor on the line.

"So I go out into the middle of the office, and I pick up the phone and I hear this voice go, 'Barry?'" Morgan said, with his best imitation of a nasal, north Georgia yelp.

"'This is Zell Miller ... and I hear you want to be solicitor general of Cobb County,'" the governor said.

Morgan replied he did.

"And he said, 'Well, good, because I'm gonna appoint you. They'll call you later for all the details,'" Morgan said. "Then of course, now, I'm boohooing and standing in the middle of the office."

After decades holding the solicitor general's post, Morgan won't seek reelection this year. Bringing his career full circle, he's returning to his roots in music, which he taught for a dozen years before stepping into the legal world. Morgan plans to take up a teaching post at Troy University's music industry program once he's formally out of office.

As the county's junior prosecutor, Cobb's solicitor general handles most misdemeanor charges in the county. Morgan recalled the position was an innovation of former District Attorney Ben Smith Sr.

"(He) decided that, 'I don't like dealing with these misdemeanors over here, and I don't like this traffic stuff over there. So state of Georgia, I want you to create a court and make somebody take those away from me,'" Morgan said.

In the audience at Monday's Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club meeting was Senior Superior Court Judge Jim Bodiford, who earned plaudits from Morgan for his handle on his courtroom. Morgan remembered Bodiford's handling of the trial of Fred Tokars, an east Cobb attorney who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill his wife.

The courtroom, filled with high-powered attorneys like Charron, Jerry Froelich, and Bobby Lee Cook, "had a lot of big personalities," Morgan said.

"(Prosecutor) Russ Parker and Bobby Lee Cook got into a scrap — a verbal scrap — and I mean, it was starting to get heated. And Judge Bodiford looked at those cameras from Court TV ... and said fellas, if you're going to do that, you just need to take it outside and settle it out there," Morgan said.

Across his tenure, Morgan said, the docket in the solicitor general's office has lightened significantly amid reforms to Georgia's criminal justice system.

"When I first came into office, it was very, very busy. We had a police chief — George Hatfield — whose philosophy was that you discovered a lot of criminal activity through traffic enforcement," he said.

In those days, the office saw in the neighborhood of 180,000 to 190,000 traffic tickets each year. Those numbers have dropped significantly in the years since. The expansion of Cobb's alternative and diversionary criminal justice programs have also helped more residents reenter the community rather than languish behind bars.

Bodiford, who worked alongside Morgan for years, said while the program "was not the drug court of today," Morgan helped consolidate drug cases to clear the court's docket and make room for more pressing matters.

"We've talked about, you know, what do we have bail for? What do we (not) have bail for? What are the important things, we feel, that we have alternative things for? ... I think we've been on the forefront of that," Morgan said.

"When I was assistant DA in Cobb, doing the drug cases, a second sale of a small amount of a controlled substance was a mandatory life sentence," Morgan said. "And I mean, we clogged up the jails with a lot of folks that probably could have benefited from the drug treatment court that Superior Court has now."

This November, Republican Courtney Brubaker and Democrat Makia Metzger will face off to replace Morgan.

"We will make history whoever wins the election in the fall, because we will have our first female solicitor general," Morgan said.