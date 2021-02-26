Longtime criminal jailed, accused of fatally shooting man outside St. Paul bar

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·1 min read

A suspect with a long criminal history has been arrested on accusations that he fatally shot a man outside a St. Paul bar, authorities said Friday.

A 36-year-old man was apprehended about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Jenks Avenue, where he lives and roughly 3 miles from the St. Paul Saloon, where Raymond Hobbs was shot, police said.

Glover remains jailed ahead of being charged with murder, according to police. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Raymond R. Hobbs, 20, of St. Paul, was shot while in the 1000 block of Old Hudson Road near Interstate 94 around 8 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found Hobbs and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman survived.

Police have yet to say whether this suspect also shot the woman.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.

Court records show that the suspect has been convicted of at least 14 counts since soon after he became an adult. They include five convictions for drug offenses, three for illegal weapons possession, two theft and two possessing drug paraphernalia, and one each for drunken driving, assault and domestic assault.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

