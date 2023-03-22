Longtime Douglas Anderson teacher arrested on lewd, lascivious charge involving student

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts entrance

A longtime teacher at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts was arrested Wednesday on charges of lewd and lascivious conduct involving a student, a Duval County schools spokesman said.

Jeffrey Clayton “will not return to the school and will have no interaction with students,” Principal Tina Wilson told parents in a recorded message sent to students’ families.

The school district’s professional standards team is also investigating the accusation against the teacher, Wilson told parents, reminding them that he is presumed innocent of any criminal charges.

A parent of a Douglas Anderson School of the Arts student shared a cell-phone photo Wednesday of a man being placed in a police car. The parent said the man appeared to be teacher Jeffrey Clayton.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office jail records said Clayton was arrested by Duval County School Police and booked into the Duval County jail about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. A short summary said the charges involved an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student as well as unlawful use of two-way communications equipment.

Lewd and lascivious conduct is a felony in Florida.

A statement from the school system described Clayton, 65, as a music teacher and a webpage from the Florida chapter of the American Choral Directors Association said Clayton was in his 18th year as vocal department chair.

Jeffrey Clayton, shown in a 2008 photo.

“Mr. Clayton was awarded the prestigious Gladys Prior Award for Career Excellence in Teaching—one of the most lucrative awards for teachers in the country,” the website said. “His choirs, ensembles, and soloists have earned countless superior ratings at district and state festivals as well as performing for live television specials.”

Choirs under Clayton have performed with the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra, according to the association, which said he conducted musical theater productions at Douglas Anderson, including several performed at state conventions.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Douglas Anderson vocal teacher arrested on lewdness charge with student