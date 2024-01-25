Longtime eagle ambassador euthanized at National Eagle Center in Wabasha

Jan. 24—WABASHA, Minn. — Columbia, an eagle ambassador with the National Eagle Center, has been euthanized due to deteriorating a health condition.

Ed Hahn, spokesman for the Eagle Center, said Columbia, a female eagle who had been with the Eagle Center for 20 years, began exhibiting concerning behavior in early 2024. The bird was then sent to the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota on Jan. 8, 2024, and it was discovered she had developed atherosclerosis, an incurable condition where thickened plaque mineralizes in the arteries making it difficult for the heart to circulate blood throughout the body.

"We had hoped for some additional time with her, but her condition deteriorated quite quickly and the decision was made to humanely euthanize her at the Raptor Center on Jan. 16," a statement from the Eagle Center read.

Hahn said Columbia would have turned 23 this spring. She came to the Eagle Center after being struck by a ladder that had been hanging off the back of a truck while she was feeding on the side of the road. Columbia was then taken to the Raptor Center where it was shown her wing was damaged, so she could not live in the wild.

Columbia, at that time, also suffered from a high dose of lead poisoning, Hahn said.

Eagles often suffer from lead poisoning when eating lead pellets that get stuck in animals that are shot by hunters and survive for a time before being eaten by eagles.

The lead poisoning, Hahn said, is thought to be a factor that contributed to Columbia's recent health problems.

"Her behavior was affected by lead," Hahn said. "We noticed she lacked dexterity and motor control in her feet. She had heart issues related to that. That's what caused her steep and quick decline at the start of this year."

Eagles in captivity can live into their 30s. Harriet, an eagle ambassador who died in 2016, had come to the Eagle Center at the age of 17 and lived to the age of 35 before being euthanized, Hahn said.

"It's like she lived two lives," he said. "One in the wild and one here."

Columbia's death comes on the heels of a new eagle ambassador being introduced by the Eagle Center this year. Perseus, a 2-year-old eagle, came to the Eagle Center a few months ago from Missouri, where his wing had been damaged.

Hahn said Perseus is getting used to his handlers at the Eagle Center and was introduced to the public on Jan. 1.