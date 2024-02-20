Longtime Fairfield orthodontist 'set an example how to live a life'

Feb. 19—FAIRFIELD — A longtime Fairfield orthodontist showed his children how to live when his wife became ill and when he was near death.

Dr. John Chesher, who had an orthodontist practice for more than 40 years, died on Feb. 12, 2024, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was 89.

When his wife of nearly 55 years, Judith, became ill and was sick for a number of years, Chesher cared for her until she died in 2011, said one of his daughters, Sara Hirka.

"He set an example how to live a life and be devoted to our mom," she said. "He took the best care of her and to all of us children."

When Dr. Chesher was diagnosed with oral cancer that led to an infection, he made the decision about his medical treatments.

"True to my dad, he said, 'I've had a long and happy life. I'm ready to go home,'" his daughter said.

That decision put the family at ease, Hirka said.

"He wanted to be with my mom again," she said.

In August of 2017, he married Linda Diesh, who supported and cared for him, Hirka said.

"They were such a cute couple," she said.

Dr. Chesher and Dr. Lamont Jacobs owned and operated Jacobs and Chesher Orthodontists for four decades. Hirka said her oldest sister, Amy, wore braces for seven years, and when she asked about the length of time, her father said it was "great advertising" for his practice.

Chesher earned his undergraduate and dental degrees at The Ohio State University. He served in the U.S. Air Force, and then opened his practice in Fairfield.

He was involved in a number of community organizations, including the Hamilton Rotary Club and the Boys & Girls Club of Hamilton. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, and also an avid golfer, and downhill skier.

He's survived by his wife, Linda; five children Amy Pelicano (Jack Heffron), Eric Chesher (Stephanie), Molly Jones, Matthew Chesher, and Sara Hirka (Sean); 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three step-children Charlene Betzler; Adrian Bragg (Sheri), and Sarah Cerar (Chris); and five step-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 115 N. Sixth Street, Hamilton. Arrangements handled by Weigel Funeral Home.