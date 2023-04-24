Longtime Fox News host Tucker Carlson has agreed to part ways with Fox News

Associated Press

South Africa may delay shutting down many of its highly polluting coal-fired power stations, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Monday, a move that could stem a crisis of daily electricity blackouts but would slow a shift to greener energy sources. The blackouts, which have become worse over the past year, have been deeply damaging to the economy and to the popularity of Ramaphosa's government ahead of national elections next year. Under the new plan, which Ramaphosa outlined only broadly in his weekly letter to the nation, South Africa will consider a delay in the decommissioning of some of its 14 coal plants to help ease the electricity cuts, known as “load-shedding.”