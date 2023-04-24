Longtime Fox News host Tucker Carlson has agreed to part ways with Fox News
Fox News host Tucker Carlson and the network parted ways days after a $787.5 million settlement in a defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems.
In a shock announcement Monday, Fox News Media said that it would be parting ways with Tucker Carlson, the host of its 8 p.m. program Tucker Carlson Tonight. Carlson’s final show was on Friday. “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as […]
Tucker Carlson, who parted ways with Fox News on Monday in a move that shocked the political media landscape, concluded what ended up being his final segment as host on the cable news channel by telling viewers he would return this week. “We’ll be back on Monday,” Carlson, the top-rated cable news host in the…
Carlson's final show with the network aired Friday.
Several asylum-seekers and refugee groups began a court challenge on Monday to the British government’s plan to send hundreds of migrants on a one-way trip to Rwanda. The claimants’ attorney, Raza Husain, argued at the Court of Appeal in London that the “high-profile and controversial” policy was unlawful. The governments of Britain and Rwanda signed a deal a year ago under which some migrants who arrive in the U.K. in small boats would be flown to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed.
South Africa may delay shutting down many of its highly polluting coal-fired power stations, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Monday, a move that could stem a crisis of daily electricity blackouts but would slow a shift to greener energy sources. The blackouts, which have become worse over the past year, have been deeply damaging to the economy and to the popularity of Ramaphosa's government ahead of national elections next year. Under the new plan, which Ramaphosa outlined only broadly in his weekly letter to the nation, South Africa will consider a delay in the decommissioning of some of its 14 coal plants to help ease the electricity cuts, known as “load-shedding.”
At a shelter for lesbian women in Uganda's capital Kampala, gone are the days when the residents, having fled abuse and stigma at home, could breathe easy and be themselves. That came to an end a month ago when parliament passed some of the world's strictest anti-LGBTQ legislation, which would criminalise the "promotion" of homosexuality and impose the death penalty for certain crimes involving gay sex. President Yoweri Museveni said on Thursday that he supports the legislation but has requested some modifications from parliament, including provisions to "rehabilitate" gay people, before he signs it.
Ukraine’s military capabilities at the moment exceed two-thirds of NATO member states in Europe, so there is no need to execute any plans regarding Ukraine’s membership in that organization, Yuriy Romaniuk, Chairman of NGO "Ukraine in NATO”, said in an interview with Radio NV on April 22.
