Longtime Fresno police officer facing drug and robbery charges enters plea in court

A veteran Fresno police officer pleaded not guilty Thursday to robbery, drug and driving under the influence charges.

Sgt. Donald Dinnell, who has worked for the department since 2003, has been on paid administrative leave since Jan. 11 after becoming involved in a single-car crash in his police vehicle.

Dinnell was given a drug test and it came back positive for fentanyl, according to Police Chief Paco Balderama.

The chief along with District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp held a news conference on March 2 to announce Dinnell’s arrest.

During the news conference, Balderama said Dinnell acquired methamphetamine laced with fentanyl by taking it from a woman in a suspected robbery earlier on the day of his crash on Dec. 30.

Dinnell is charged with felony second degree robbery, and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Samuel Dalesandro allowed Dinnell to remain out on a $31,000 bail. He is being defended by Roger Wilson.

Dinnell’s next court appearance is Oct. 26 in Dept. 31.

An administrative investigation related to Dinnell’s employment is ongoing.

District attorney investigators are also reviewing any cases in which Dinnell was recently involved for potential issues related to the Brady Rule.

That rule forces prosecutors to disclose any information to the court that could potentially affect the outcome of a trial, including evidence that could possibly impeach an officer’s credibility, legal authorities have said.