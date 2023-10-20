Longtime friend hopes $40,000 reward will lead to Bellevue man’s killer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A private donor is offering a $40,000 reward for anyone who can help solve a Bellevue murder case.

In May, beloved musician and school custodian Ernie Aguilar was shot to death outside his Bellevue home.

SEE ALSO: Loved ones seek answers after death of Bellevue musician, school custodian

Along with a $5,000 reward for information from Crime Stoppers, this brings the total reward to $45,000.

Toby Steele is a longtime friend to Aguilar. They developed a bond through music and Aguilar was even an uncle to Steele’s children.

“We all have broken hearts and the one guy that can fix it is gone,” Steele said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Steele’s heart was broken after he learned Aguilar’s body was found outside his Bellevue home. The last time he was seen alive was on surveillance video, which showed him unloading his car and then walking out of view.

MORE: ‘Uncle Ernie’: Man killed in Bellevue had ties to ‘American Idol’

His death impacted so many lives as he was a beloved musician and served as a custodian for Bellevue Middle School.

“We were thicker than thieves and like brothers,” Steele said. “We did all kinds of gigs across the United States.

The day before Aguilar died, Steele spoke to him on the phone and they had dinner plans.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Since Aguilar’s death, no one has been arrested. Through this private donation, Steele hopes someone will come forward with information on the one(s) responsible.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.