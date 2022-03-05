Longtime fugitive from sex charges arrested in Connecticut

A man who fled from sex assault charges in Florida ten years ago was found living under an alias on a Connecticut farm, authorities said Saturday.

Benjamin Quinn, 37, was taken into custody in Bethlehem by the U.S. Marshals violent fugitive task force. Deputies from the Marion County, Florida sheriff’s office and state police from Troop L assisted.

An arrest warrant was signed for Quinn in March 2012, charging him with two counts of sexual battery upon a person under 12. Quinn fled the state and could not be found, officials said.

In 2021, the U.S. Marshals and Marion County sheriffs tracked Quinn to a Bethlehem farm, where he was living and working under the alias Michael Waters, according to a news release

Quinn was charged as a fugitive from justice in Connecticut, pending extradition to Florida.

