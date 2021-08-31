Longtime Germantown family doctor pleads guilty to sex offenses

Aug. 31—A longtime Germantown primary care physician was convicted Monday of nearly a dozen sex offenses involving teen boys.

Dr. Noel. J. Watson, 76, faces between 10 and 15 years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 30 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Watson pleaded Monday by Bill of Information to 11 counts of sexual battery for offenses that took place between 2005 and 2018, according to a release from Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

A man in October 2020 reported to police that he had a sexual relationship with the doctor when he was a minor. A lengthy investigation by the county sheriff's office found two additional sexual assault victims, according to the release.

Watson's family medicine practice was at 1225 W. Market St. He was a physician for Providence Medical Group, which has removed his profile from the website.

Watson also was designated a Tier III sexual offender. This means that once he is released from prison, he will be required to register his address with his local sheriff's office every 90 days for the rest of his life.

He was booked just before 5 p.m. Monday into the Montgomery County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

The State Medical Board of Ohio suspended Watson's medical license on July 14 amid allegations he inappropriately exchanged drugs for sex acts with teenage boys and improperly treated some patients.

The state board said it intends to determine whether to limit, revoke, permanently revoke or suspend his medical license, or refuse to renew or reinstate his license or certificate.