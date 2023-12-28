Longtime Granville residents Carol and Ken Apacki honored with Rotary Club award

Working under the radar for decades, one Granville couple got some recognition recently that somehow eluded them for a half century.

Carol and Ken Apacki, Granville residents for 55 years, are the latest recipients of the Dr. Allen Avery Service Above Self Award, given annually since 1963 by the Rotary Club of Granville to individuals who demonstrate "exemplary humanitarian service in any form and at any level, with an emphasis on personal volunteer efforts and active involvement in helping others."

Ken and Carol Apacki are presented the Granville Rotary Service Above Self Award by club president, Steve Hitchcock (right).

The honor was presented at the club’s Dec. 4 meeting at The Granville Inn.

In announcing the Apackis as winners of the award, Lee Beall, who nominated them for the honor, said the presentation program would first focus on Carol’s volunteerism, then Ken’s, then the both of them together.

"Any one of those lists, by themselves, is very impressive," Beall said. "It seems like the two of them are always doing something."

The couple arrived in Granville in 1968 when Ken, an engineer, accepted a position at the Owens Corning Fiberglass Center and, following a staff reduction there in 1987, worked for a small consulting firm. Carol, meanwhile, was a Senior Writer at Quest International, which developed social and emotional programs for students in grades K-12 for schools in the U.S. and internationally.

Carol’s volunteerism has often emerged as that of facilitator in addition to writing and editing. Rotarian Amanda Schneider related that 40 years ago Carol helped to found and continues to serve as newsletter editor for the Friends of the Shelter for New Beginnings Domestic Violence Shelter in Newark. The Friends group raise funds to support the shelter — a free, confidential emergency option for victims of domestic violence.

Many of the couple’s volunteer efforts involve the environment. For Carol, it is working with community groups to create and connect natural corridors for pollinators and other wildlife to survive and thrive. She also sends out a monthly newsletter, Nature Scoop, to educate community members about ways to support birds and pollinators in their own backyards.

She has also created an open-to-all morning, weekday walking group, the Forest Bathers, at the Denison Bio-Reserve, and brings people together in support of Healing Arts Mission to send out fundraising mailings.

Tracy Laing, founder and still director of Healing Art Missions, said Carol came to the rescue prompted by the organization’s annual fund drive.

"Twice a year we put out a mailing. And I’m always stewing about, 'Oh my gosh, I’ve got 300 letters to write'," Laing said. "So Carol just said, 'Let me put together a Friends of Healing Art Missions'," which assists with the gargantuan task. "Ken is the researcher and Carol is the one who can bring people together and rally the troops. They’re very busy people, but they’ll always be there."

Besides his work on the environmental scene, Ken has worked to promote recreation in Granville and Licking County, said Rotarian Dave Rutledge.

In the environmental realm, he has volunteered as a stream monitor for Raccoon Creek and a volunteer for the River Round-up for that waterway; both through the Licking County Soil and Water Conservation District. Through the Granville Sustainability Committee, he was a Power a Clean Future citizen contributor and supporter and a National Solar Tour organizer for local families in Granville. He was also a contributor to the review and preparation of a Granville Solar Ordinance that outlined how area residents could install solar clean energy equipment.

In addition, he formed the Concerned Citizens for Health and Environment in Licking County in response to the introduction of horizontal drilling and fracking in Ohio by gathering and sharing articles and reports on oil and gas shale development. He presented findings to county and local officials on the hazards of brine from wells. And, at the Denison Bio-Reserve, he is a volunteer for invasive plant removal.

"Not only has he been doing all this stuff for years and years and years, he’s still doing it, for the benefit of all of us," Rutledge said.

Ken and Carol were founding members of the Granville Land Conservancy, now known as the Licking Land Trust, and he served on the first Conservancy board. His involvements with that group included a Raccoon Creek study and promotion of conservation easements in the riparian zone with all landowners along the creek in Granville Township. He was also a supporter of Watershed Advocates of Licking County expressing concerns about how Kyber Run originates on the site of the new Intel computer chip factory west of Granville, which empties into Raccoon creek.

"The thing that I like about Ken is that he’s got fire in the belly," said Jim Bidigare, current Land Trust board president. "The thing I like even more, is that he’s an engineer, and is really disciplined."

Bidigare added, "It’s both being involved at the grassroots level but also making things happen in an organizational way."

In the Licking County community, Ken has been a Licking Park District Volunteer conducting bike trail monitoring and maintenance two miles east and west of Granville, and he won the 2023 award for most volunteer hours. He also volunteers as a Precinct Election Official, and at the Granville Presbyterian Church he has been a volunteer for the Homeless Warming Center.

With the Licking County Bicycle Club he has been a longtime member and president for several terms and helps to support legacy members who can no longer ride.

Rotarian Sue Cherny discussed both Carol’s and Ken’s church involvement at First Presbyterian, where they have been members for over a half century.

"Carol and Ken have served as elders, helping to lead our church in this focus," she said. "Ken has also served as a confirmation leader for our youth. Carol in particular has helped lead the 1,500-trees environmental project and was recently invited to make a presentation about this by our Presbytery."

Again putting her writing and editing skills to work, Carol published a book on games and activities for youth that has been used by youth leaders in their work with youth, Cherney said.

"A number of years ago, Carol spearheaded a church wide mission initiative that involved 150 members of our church in meaningful service activities," she continued. "She worked tirelessly, not as a paid staff member, but as a volunteer dedicated to serving those in need, particularly children." Cherney quoted one church member who said, "Carol combines a vision of what could be with the motivation and sense of community that turns dreams into reality."

Ken used his carpentry skills, Cherney said, to build a blessing box stocked with items for basic needs each week by church members for neighbors in Newark with limited resources, with a Narcan box that helps individuals fighting addictions.

Again quoting another church member about his volunteerism: "Ken is very goal directed and has an engineer’s mind, but whatever he takes on is not for personal aggrandizement but is done to help others."

"Ken and Carol are the most principled, caring people I know," Cherney said. "They bring out the best in others and build community while they are at it."

The award recipients both remarked that work they do is in conjunction with the volunteerism of many others in the community.

"Being engaged in this community is a joyful thing to do, and I know all of you here are engaged," Carol said. "What has been wonderful about the various things we’ve taken on is that we have been inspired by so many wonderful people. My life has a positive view because I’m surrounded by people who are doing wonderful things."

Said Ken, "I just feel this is undeserved, because I’m just doing what I think is right and what is helpful, which is what all of you are doing, too."

Information submitted by Rotary Club of Granville.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Longtime Granville residents honored with Rotary Club award