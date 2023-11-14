Longtime Henderson Asst. District Attorney Beth Dierauf dies at 56 after cancer battle

District Attorney Andrew Murray sent out a somber email to his colleagues on the morning of Nov. 12, informing them that longtime Senior Assistant District Attorney Beth Dierauf died the night before after a long battle with cancer.

She was 56.

"She walked on water. She was one of the most incredible people I've ever known," Murray told the Times-News on Nov. 13.

The Dierauf family poses for a family photo, with Beth and Roland Dierauf and their daughter, Madeline, and son Townsend. Beth Dierauf, a longtime assistant district attorney, died Nov. 12 of cancer.

The Henderson County Courthouse.

Dierauf has worked as an assistant district attorney for Henderson, Transylvania, Polk, Rutherford and McDowell counties since 1995. She has prosecuted thousands of criminal and juvenile cases, and one of her final cases was a child sexual abuse case in Transylvania County in July in which Johnathon Jessi McKinney was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Another high-profile case was in 2019, when three men were convicted of first-degree murder in a trial in Transylvania County. The jury deliberated six hours before returning with guilty verdicts against Connell Hawkins, Chadley Norris and James Ray for first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Saul Ayala.

Murray said Dierauf was passionate about her job and also passionate about protecting her community.

"She'd come into the courtroom and fight with defense attorneys and beat their butts, and then moments later she'd go have a casual conversation with them," he said.

He said she was well known in the community and well respected by all of her colleagues.

"An example of that was just this past year. The chief justices of the Supreme Court were voting for employees of the year at the courthouse, and she won as the top assistant district attorney. That tells you a lot about her right there," Murray said.

In the email to his colleagues, Murray started off by saying that many of them were unaware that Dierauf had been battling cancer for more than a year.

"She was an amazing warrior and chose to continue to be a champion for justice and to show up to work everyday with a positive attitude, despite spending multiple days a month at Duke Medical Center," he said in the email.

"As all of you are aware, Beth had a vibrant and compassionate personality and nobody loved being a minister for justice more than her. She was passionate about life, passionate about her children, passionate about protecting her community and passionate about her Savior. She is going to be so sorely missed. The Lord took her to be with him way too soon, from my selfish and worldly perspective."

Dierauf and her husband, Roland, have a daughter, Madeline, and son, Townsend, and both were former athletic standouts at Brevard High School.

