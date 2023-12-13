Longtime JSU official Green is Gadsden State's new dean of student services

A longtime Jacksonville State University official is the new dean of student services at Gadsden State Community College.

Andy Green stepped into the new role on Nov. 30, according to a news release from the college.

Andy Green is Gadsden State Community College's new dean of student services.

His job entails leadership, strategic planning and executive oversight of GSCC’s student enrollment, retention and success for credit and non-credit programs.

A graduate of JSU (bachelor’s degree in geography, Master of Public Administration with a concentration in spatial analysis management), Green most recently served as the university’s assistant dean of honors and special programs.

He’d previously been an admissions counselor, senior admissions counselor, director of academic advising, director of enrollment management (developing a plan that boosted JSU’s first-year and transfer applications by 77% over a seven-year period, according to the release) and director of community engagement

“I see the opportunities that community colleges have in serving the state of Alabama,” Green said in the release.

“Community colleges provide academic courses, workforce development opportunities, adult education and so much more," he said. “I understand the mission of the Alabama Community College System — to ensure educational accessibility, excellence and equity for Alabama citizens. This closely aligns with who I am as a person.”

Green said his focus is helping Gadsden State students achieve their definition of “success.”

“What is success?” he said. “Is it a paycheck? Is it the degree you earned? I want our students to achieve their own level of success and to feel like they are valued members of society.”

Green noted the value that certificates or degrees from Gadsden State bring to people of all ages, and by extension to their communities.

“For me, the goal is to ensure that everyone knows what Gadsden State has to offer and to understand that what we have to offer will positively impact lives,” he said.

Green prioritizes partnerships and a collaborative approach in his work, and said Gadsden State is partnering with organizations as a way of strengthening the workforce both in its service area and across the state.

“We are bridging education to the private sector for employment,” he said. “Relationship building is so important.”

Green is a Jacksonville resident, was elected to the City Council there in 2020, and also serves on the Civil Service a Board and Commercial Developmemt Authority.

He’s also held leadership roles in the Alabama Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, the Southern Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, the Alabama Banner Users Group and the Alabama ACT Council.

Green co-chaired the Calhoun County Complete Count Census Committee, was named Ambassador of the Year and is a graduate of Leadership Calhoun County. He was in the first cohort of The Chamber of Gadsden & Etowah County’s Leadership Etowah.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Gadsden State names new dean of student services