Longtime Knox County school board member and community leader Mike McMillan has died

Mike McMillan, a Knox County Board of Education member and longtime community leader, has died. His death was announced by Knox County Schools.

McMillan joined the board, representing the 8th District. in September 2010 and served as chair in 2014-'15. He declined to run for reelection this year. He is a retired teacher who previously served on the Knox County Commission.

"Mike devoted nearly a quarter century to public service. In that time, he led with wisdom and with an unwavering commitment to do what was right – for kids and for our community," Knox County Schools Superintendent Jon Rysewyk said in a statement.

"Anyone who knew Mike would tell you that he always had a smile on his face and a joke or a story to tell you. I learned early on that every story he told had a purpose – they were Mike’s way of sharing his wisdom, of teaching something to anyone willing to listen."

