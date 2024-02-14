Longtime Kuna school superintendent resigns for new job. Here’s why she’s leaving

Kuna School District Superintendent Wendy Johnson still remembers the advice her father gave her when she began looking for a teaching position in 1994.

“‘Apply in the Boise School District and nowhere else. Boise is the best district in the State, and they care about their teachers,’” John recalled her father saying, according to a news release from the Boise School District.

Johnson will finally get that chance next school year.

Nearly 30 years after beginning her first job with the Kuna School District, Johnson announced that she would leave her superintendent position to take a new job as Boise School District’s quadrant area director beginning July 1.

The Kuna school board accepted her resignation at a meeting Tuesday.

Board members complimented Johnson on her many years of dedication to Kuna students. Over the years, her roles with the district included assistant superintendent, curriculum coordinator, and language arts and journalism teacher.

Chairman Kim Nixon recalled Johnson as a leader who led support for “interest-based negotiations process for teacher pay and benefits,” and community groups centered around early learning and after-school opportunities in the city, according to a Kuna news release.

“Under her stewardship, Kuna has been a leader in the state in providing educational opportunities for children, including full-time everyday kindergarten, a K-12 dual language program, and greatly expanded the career technical education choices for our students,” Nixon said in the release.

The Boise School District said Johnson’s appointment is part of its ongoing commitment to provide a “student-focused learning system.”

“As an education leader, Ms. Johnson has successfully implemented early childhood education programs, expanded educational opportunities for students, expanded stakeholder partnerships and advocacy, increased accountability and transparency, and strengthened fiscal stewardship.”

The school board in Kuna appointed Assistant Superintendent Kim Bekkedahl as interim superintendent for the next school year to allow it time to find a new person for that position permanently.

Johnson’s last day with Kuna will be June 30.

“While I believe choosing the Kuna School District for most of my career has helped me to grow as an educator and as a leader, I have felt my father’s words whispering in my ear over the last several years whenever I ponder what my next step in education should be,” Johnson said. “I’m so excited that my father will get to see me working in the Boise School District that he loved.”

Johnson and the Boise School District did not immediately respond to the Statesman’s request for further comment.