Longtime Lansing-area youth sports official arrested for child sex abuse

MASON — A longtime Lansing-area youth sports referee has been arrested on multiple child sex abuse charges, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth announced Wednesday, adding officials are concerned there may be additional alleged victims.

Gerald Allen Sutter, 70, of Lansing Township, was arrested Tuesday in the 700 block of Fitting Avenue on three counts of criminal sexual conduct by Ingham County deputies and Lansing Township police, Wriggelsworth said. He said Sutter has been a youth sports official for about 50 years, officiating multiple sports, but focusing on baseball and softball.

"It appeared he was trying to befriend, primarily, young male victims, and kind of shower them with gifts and attention and other things like that to start building that relationship, all with the intent of potentially grooming them for these nefarious acts," Wriggelsworth said.

Wriggelsworth announced the arrest in a press conference inside the sheriff's office.

Sutter is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 in Ingham County 55th District Court. No attorney is listed in online court records.

Sutter traveled across the state officiating, but he primarily refereed games in mid-Michigan, the sheriff said.

"Anyone who has played, or has children who played sports in this area, likely has had games officiated by Sutter," Wriggelsworth said. "He went by the name Gerry, and his nickname was Dewey."

Officials set up a phone and email line for the specific case, and they ask any additional victims to consider coming forward with their stories. The phone number is 517-676-8440 and the email is hotline@ingham.org.

"We want to assure that any person willing to come forward and provide information will be treated with dignity and respect. This investigation will be thorough and objective in our pursuit of justice. Our professionals understand that the trauma sensitivity and reluctance associated with cases like this," Wriggelsworth said.

