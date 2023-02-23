Longtime leader of American Airlines steps down as chairman

·1 min read

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines said Thursday that Doug Parker, who served as CEO for more than eight years before stepping down last year, will retire as chairman on April 30.

The new chairman will be Greg Smith, who spent more than 30 years at Boeing including the last 10 as chief financial officer.

Smith's duties at Boeing included oversight of manufacturing and quality programs during development and rollout of the 737 Max, which was grounded worldwide after two deadly crashes. He briefly served as interim CEO after Dennis Muilenburg was ousted in late 2019.

Smith, 56, retired from Boeing in a surprise move in early 2021, then joined American’s board in January 2022.

Parker, 61, was CEO of US Airways when he engineered a 2013 merger that put him and his executive team in charge of American Airlines, which was just emerging from bankruptcy protection.

Parker's tenure as CEO was mostly a highly profitable period for American, but the airline struggled with more debt than its rivals, even before the pandemic that devastated the U.S. travel industry in early 2020. Also, American's relations with its labor unions worsened, and the federal government sued to kill a partnership with JetBlue in the New York and Boston. Robert Isom succeeded Parker as CEO last March.

American also announced that longtime board members Ray Robinson and Jim Albaugh will not seek re-election this spring.

Recommended Stories

  • United Airlines says travel’s slow start to the year is misleading

    "March has some of the best looking trends we’ve seen," a United Airlines executive told investors.

  • Qantas back in black with $978 million half-year profit

    Australian national carrier Qantas posted an underlying pre-tax half-year profit of 1.43 billion Australian dollars ($978 million) on Thursday in the airline's first return to profit since the coronavirus pandemic started three years ago. The first-half result for the six months through December was at the top end of the airline’s forecast for an underlying profit between AU$1.35 billion ($923 million) and AU$1.45 billion ($991 million). The statutory net profit for the six months was AU$1 billion ($684 million), compared to a AU$456 million ($312 million) net loss a year earlier.

  • DeSantis wants to make it harder for undocumented immigrants to work and go to college in Florida

    The governor wants the legislature to repeal an in-state tuition measure that his lieutenant governor, Jeanette Nuñez, introduced when she was in the Florida House.

  • Hindu group's Statehouse exhibit aims to educate lawmakers

    A month after a proposal to allow Christian-only prayer in legislature, a Hindu nationalist-inspired group is curating an exhibit in the Capitol.

  • Airbus close to landing large order from India's IndiGo, Les Echos cites Le Maire

    Indian low-cost airline IndiGo is negotiating the purchase of "several hundred aircrafts" from Airbus, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in comments published by Les Echos on Thursday. The contract could be signed at the French airshow in Le Bourget in June, the paper said, adding that Le Maire made the comments during his trip to India for a G20 Summit. An Airbus spokesperson said the company was constantly in discussions with airlines but said he could not comment on any talks that may, or may not, be going on.

  • Qantas soars back to billion-dollar profit

    STORY: Australia’s biggest airline saw record profit for the first half of the financial year while its fares remain sky-high. Qantas Airways raked in nearly a billion U.S. dollars as it rides a boom after years of losses during the global health crisis. The company said Thursday that ticket prices will fall in the months ahead as the company and its competitors add more flights.But while it and airlines around the world have enjoyed raging demand from people ready to travel again, jacking up fares and profits, cost of living is steadily creeping up with wallets squeezed by groceries, fuel, and mortgages. Still, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce told reporters he expects hunger for travel into 2024. "While interest rates and inflation are expected to hit discretionary spending at some point, we have yet to see any signs of that in our bookings, in our forward bookings. In fact, the research shows that travel is one area that people want to prioritize over the next 12 months." The threat of a cost-of-living crunch is a taste of what U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital will face if it proceeds with an IPO for domestic rival Virgin Australia this year. For now, Qantas feels comfortable enough for a stock buyback it announced Thursday to the tune of some $340 million U.S. dollars. But investors were startled enough by estimates fare prices will subside that share values tumbled down by 7% after Joyce spoke.

  • Carvana seeks to reset after 2022 losses, plans $1 billion in cost reductions

    Carvana Co. said it plans to complete a $1 billion reduction in operating costs by the second quarter of 2023

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • 56% of Michael Burry's $47 Million Portfolio Is Invested in Just 3 Stocks

    After predicting the housing collapse prior to the Great Recession, Michael Burry is an investor held in very high esteem.

  • Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Owns Just 6 Stocks

    Bill Ackman's fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, has generated annualized returns of 17% since 2004.

  • AI Software Could Generate $14 Trillion in Revenue by 2030 -- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    These artificial intelligence-powered growth stocks could help patient investors turn a profit in the market.

  • This Stock's Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Is Getting Safer By the Deal

    Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) offers investors a monster yield that currently clocks in at over 10%. While a double-digit percentage yield is often a warning sign, Crestwood's payout is on an increasingly sustainable foundation. On Tuesday, Crestwood Equity Partners revealed that the company and its joint venture partner Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP) had agreed to sell Tres Palacios Gas Storage for $335 million.

  • 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You'll Regret Not Buying During the Dip

    The REIT is still performing incredibly well, which makes its beaten-down share price all the more appealing.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past year. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation, at 6.4%, is still high, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that could tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset that naturally turns us to

  • Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) are under heavy pressure today. The healthcare REIT's stock was down by 8.3% as of 12:02 p.m. ET Thursday afternoon. Ahead of the opening bell, Medical Properties Trust released its 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year results.

  • 3 Top Ranked Oil and Gas Stocks for Investors to Buy Today

    Over the last year, energy has been the best performing sector in the market. High oil prices have been the major catalyst pushing energy stocks higher, and there are several factors keeping prices elevated

  • Vietnam Property Debt Crisis Deepens as Major Developer Delays Bond Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s property debt crisis is intensifying as the country’s second-largest developer joined the ranks of peers seeking debt extensions after failing to repay a bond on time. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends P

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter last year, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway f

  • 3 High-Dividend Retail Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Outlet retail has proved to be extremely resilient in recent years, as retailers have embraced the lower cost structure of operating outlet stores, as well as the generally favorable locations of outlet malls. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) is the only pure-play outlet retail REIT in the market, and its latest results show just how strong the business is. Average tenant sales per square foot are 12% higher than comparable pre-pandemic (2019) levels.