Longtime leader leaves Idaho Freedom Foundation. Far-right former lawmaker replaces him

An influential and controversial conservative Idaho lobbying group announced Monday that it has parted ways with its longtime president, replacing him with a former state representative known for his far-right policies.

The Idaho Freedom Foundation said in a news release that Ron Nate, who served several legislative terms between 2014 and 2022, would replace organization cofounder Wayne Hoffman as president.

According to the release, Hoffman told the nonprofit’s board of directors in 2022 that he planned to pursue other opportunities. It wasn’t immediately clear what Hoffman — who in recent years gave up a permanent residence in Idaho in favor of an “RV lifestyle” — is focusing on next.

Nate, who joined the Freedom Foundation as a senior policy fellow in 2022 after losing in a primary, was known as one of the farthest-right members of the Legislature. Early in his tenure, he was among a small cadre of lawmakers who voted to kill a bill on federal child-support compliance over fears of “Sharia law.” He was also a critic of so-called “social justice” curriculum at Boise State University and a proponent of various budget cuts to universities. In his final legislative session, he balked at a bill bringing Idaho’s tax code in line with federal code and said doing so would violate the portion of the Idaho Constitution that bans same-sex marriage.

Since its creation in 2009, the Freedom Foundation has becoming a driving force behind many of the most conservative issues in Idaho, from anti-transgender sentiment to criticism of public schools. The nonprofit is perhaps best known for its “Freedom Index” and other related legislative scorecards, which it updates during the session to catalog lawmakers’ votes by how closely they align with the foundation’s tenets.

Idaho Freedom Foundation has faced criticism in recent months for its connections to a controversial North Idaho superintendent pick and its decision to hire alt-right personality Dave Reilly to help steer its communications.