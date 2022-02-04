Longtime Local 10 employee is fired, then arrested over ‘upskirt’ videos, station says

A longtime engineer for WPLG-Local 10 was fired last month, accused of inappropriate behavior in the workplace. Now he’s been arrested, the station, located in Pembroke Park, announced.

Rafael Martinez, 60, was charged with video voyeurism and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say he recorded videos of people in private settings without their consent.

According to an arrest warrant, he had been secretly recording “upskirt” videos.

“It is reasonable to believe this was done for the amusement, entertainment, sexual arousal, gratification, or profit of oneself or another...,” the warrant read.

Martinez, who had worked for Local 10 for more than 20 years, allegedly placed his cellphone in various places to get these “upskirt” videos, Local 10 reported. Locations included under the anchor desk in the main studio, the control room and a raised newsroom set known as “the tower.”

The scandal came to light last month when an employee complained about him, and Martinez’s phone was confiscated, Local 10 said. Three of his coworkers were seen in the videos.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Martinez, who could not be reached, had an attorney.

“This is an illegal action. That is why we got BSO involved immediately,” said Bert Medina, president and CEO of WPLG. “It is our responsibility to report something like this. As painful as it is to have it occur in the WPLG family, it is our responsibility to get law enforcement involved.”

Medina pledged that Local 10 coverage would be “completely transparent” as the story develops.