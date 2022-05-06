Longtime local, state official arrested for domestic violence in Salem

May 6—SALEM, N.H. — D.J. Bettencourt, a local Budget Committee member and deputy commissioner at the New Hampshire Insurance Department, was arrested and charged with domestic violence early Thursday morning.

Bettencourt's wife reported at 1:45 a.m. that her husband "physically pulled her out of bed after possibly seeing a text message on her phone," according to Salem police records.

Police were also told, "he has been drinking." There were no weapons reported in the house, but the couple's three children were present.

David J. "D.J." Bettencourt, 38, was subsequently charged with domestic violence; simple assault; physical contact and freed on personal recognizance bail.

He did not respond when contacted by a reporter Friday.

His wife, Shannon Bettencourt, however, reached out to The Eagle-Tribune.

"This is a deeply personal matter and especially for the benefit of our three young children, please respect our privacy at this time," she said. "We do hope it's clear when this process plays out, that it's not as it may seem and I support and love my husband."

D.J. Bettencourt has a long history of public service locally and at the state level. Most recently, he was elected to a Charter Commission that will consider Salem's government structure.

In March, he topped the ticket for re-election to the Budget Committee.

Gov. Chris Sununu last year approved Bettencourt's nomination as deputy commissioner of the New Hampshire Insurance Department.

Also a former state representative, Bettencourt served as Sununu's policy director from 2017 until 2021.

He was first elected as a state representative in 2004 at the age of 20, and following the 2010 elections he became the nation's youngest House Majority Leader, and the youngest in New Hampshire history.

Bettencourt stepped away in 2012, at age 28, issuing a statement that cited personal and professional commitments that would prevent him from continuing his legislative career.