Longtime Mahoning Township fire chief steps down

Jan. 4—DANVILLE — After serving as Mahoning Township Fire Chief for 10 years, Leslie Young is retiring from the position.

Young, who was the first female to serve as fire chief in the township, said she made the decision to allow for growth in the department and to allow herself a little more free time, though she plans to stay active in other ways.

"It is my plan to continue to stay active with the department as an interior firefighter and to continue fire prevention activities and recruitment and retention efforts," Young said.

Prior to her service as chief, Young served the department as deputy chief for four years.

Young was named State Firefighter of the Year by the Department of the Pennsylvania American Legion and National Firefighter of the Year by the American Legion in 2013.

She was the first female and Pennsylvania resident to earn the national recognition.

The end of Young's service as chief was effective at midnight on Dec. 31. She nominated Richard Spotts, who is now active in the role. Spotts said he was honored to have been selected.

"The Mahoning Township Fire Department has a distinguished reputation delivering exceptional service to the community," he said. "I look forward to continuing to work alongside such dedicated volunteer firefighters."

Spotts said under his leadership the department will continue to put the safety of the community first.

"We are committed to serving the public, building teamwork, embracing change and continuing the level of professionalism expected of the fire service," Spotts said. "With service, tradition, excellence, integrity and diversity being our guiding core values."

Other 2024 Mahoning Township fire officers include Deputy Chief Dan Kline, Captain Chuck Eyer, Lieutenants Eric Frantz, Todd Gibson and Josh Poticher, Chief Engineer Sam Hunsinger and Engineers Kevin Young and Lloyd Craig.