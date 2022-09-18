Longtime manager for Atlanta rapper Ludacris arrested on murder charges

Channel 2 Action News has learned Chaka Zulu, longtime manager for rapper Ludacris and co-founder of Disturbing Tha Peace record label has been charged with murder and a list of other charges.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with officials who confirmed these charges stem from a June 26 shooting incident that occurred outside of his Buckhead restaurant, Apt4B.

In the June incident, Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was one of three people shot in the parking lot.

The shooting left one person dead and Obafemi and another person in the hospital.

Police said there appears to have been an argument or altercation that happened and the victims were shot in the parking lot of the shopping center.

Obafemi surrendered to authorities on Sept. 13 and bonded out the same day.

Obafemi is also charged with aggravated assault , possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery, according to jail records.

Back in January, the Atlanta Hawks honored Zulu for his community service, praising him for being a positive leader in metro Atlanta.

This story is developing.

