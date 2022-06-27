Longtime manager of Atlanta rapper Ludacris among three people shot in Buckhead

Police say an accomplished Atlanta music executive and manger to Atlanta rapper Ludacris was one of several people shot outside a popular Buckhead restaurant early Monday morning.

The triple shooting left one person dead and two hospitalized. Police said it happened in the parking lot of a Peachtree Hills shopping center that is home to restaurant and bar Apt4b, though it’s not clear that the shooting had any connection to the restaurant.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden learned that one of the victims was Chaka Zulu, Ludacris’ longtime manager and co-founder of Disturbing Tha Peace record label.

Police were still searching for the shooter as of Monday night.

Zulu survived his injuries and is recovering at the hospital.

Police said there appears to have been an argument or altercation that happened and the victims were shot in the parking lot of the shopping center.

Police have not released Zulu’s condition, but thousands of fans and hip hop artists have taken to social media to offer their prayers. Atlanta rapper Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, wrote about how he is praying for Zulu’s speedy recovery.

Back in January, the Atlanta Hawks honored Zulu for his community service, praising him for being a positive leader in metro Atlanta.

The other two victims’ identities have not been released.