Longtime Milwaukee landlord George Sessler charged with defrauding tenants in garnishment scheme

George Sessler, a northside Milwaukee landlord known for violations at his apartments and frequent evictions, is seen in a Milwaukee County courtroom in 2013.

George Sessler, long one of Milwaukee's most notorious landlords, forged garnishment documents in a scheme to pocket thousands of dollars from tenants, the Milwaukee County District Attorney charged in a criminal complaint filed late Thursday.

In the 18-count complaint, Sessler, 64, is charged with forgery, mail fraud and theft by fraud for masterminding a scheme in which he filed false garnishment papers against two low-income tenants.

The investigation was launched when a Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee lawyer noticed suspicious garnishment documents. Some of the papers looked liked they had been repeatedly photocopied and had inconsistent seals and stamps, according to the complaint.

Riad El-Azem, the Legal Aid lawyer who noticed the discrepancies, called the charges "hugely significant."

"He's been taking advantage of every little way he could find to come right up to the line without crossing it," El-Azem said.

For years Sessler has been well-known to public interest lawyers, tenant advocates and city housing officials because of the number of evictions he filed and the poor conditions of his units.

"Let me put it this way, I was a staff attorney here from 2002 to 2006 and had multiple cases against him," said Colleen Foley, who is now Legal Aid's executive director. "And he is still out in the community engaging in the same sorts of behaviors that resulted in these charges."

Attempts to reach Sessler Thursday evening were unsuccessful. An individual who did not identify themselves said in a text message that Sessler was on a plane and would "call you in the morning."

According to charging documents, Sessler attempted to garnish a total of $7,455 from two of his former tenants in late 2022.

In the first instance, prosecutors said Sessler dropped off forged garnishment paperwork at a daycare where his tenant was employed. The woman, who was pregnant, was earning $10.50 an hour and working 20 hours per week.

In the second case, prosecutors said Sessler successfully garnished $250 from a tenant after sending her employers a forged garnishment form. The woman only noticed when her paystub was less than expected, charging documents said.

Both women said they were not notified about Sessler’s attempts to garnish their wages. Normally, a judge must approve the garnishment and debtors are given an opportunity to ask for an exemption.

Attorneys said both women would likely have been exempt due to their income.

In addition to laying out the criminal case against Sessler, the complaint also paints a picture of the poor condition of some of his properties and his management style.

One of the tenants, identified as "MAJ", said she and other tenants had a rat and mouse infestation and recalled complaints being made to management but nothing being done. As a result, MAJ said, numerous tenants, including her, got cats to help with the rodent problem.

A Journal Sentinel analysis of city inspection records shows that Sessler's companies racked up 217 code violations from late 2016 to the end of 2022. Issues included mice, roach and bedbug infestations; leaking roofs and broken windows; electrical issues and missing smoke alarms and fire extinguishers.

Sessler, long known as one of Milwaukee's "landlords of last resort," was the subject of Journal Sentinel investigations in 2008 and 2013 for his questionable business tactics and poor condition of his properties.

Sessler's 18 properties are spread across several companies, including DLS Investment Properties. Together, the companies control 88 units, most located on the far north or northwest parts of the city.

DLS Properties is charged in the criminal complaint.

Although the Sessler group holds a small portfolio compared to other Milwaukee landlords, his companies have one of the highest eviction rates in the city. From 2007 to the middle of 2022, his companies filed more than 1,580 evictions, according to court records.

In fact, former Medical College of Wisconsin data analyst Branden DuPont found that Sessler had an annual eviction filing rate of more than 190% from 2016 to 2020, meaning that on average, his companies filed nearly two evictions per unit per year.

Sessler is expected to make his intial appearance in Milwaukee County Circuit Court in May. The maximum penalty for each of the 16 felony charges range from three to six years in prison and fines of up to $10,000.

