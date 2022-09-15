Longtime MSU Police captain becomes new DeWitt Township police chief

DEWITT TWP. — A longtime Michigan State University Police and Public Safety captain has taken over as chief of DeWitt Township's police force.

Matt Merony, who worked with MSUPD for more than 26 years, started his new role at the DeWitt Township Police Department Aug. 22, according to an MSU press release.

Merony, 52, oversaw a number of initiatives for the university's police force, primarily those having to do with patrol, including training in using force, working with canines, and as a uniform division commander.

"It's like trying to drink from a fire hose, sorting through all the information. But it's a good transition for me," Merony said.

Michigan State University Police Capt. Matt Merony shows the MARCbot IV-N robot, Friday, June 10, 2020, demonstrating the department's military-grade equipment. Merony started his new role as chief of the DeWitt Township Police Department on Aug. 22.

The township received 15 applications for the role, according to Board of Trustees meeting minutes. Five people were interviewed by a committee consisting of Township Manager Andrew Dymczyk, DeWitt Township Police Lt. Jason Jones, Assistant Township Manager Julie Coleman and Treasurer Sandy Stump.

Two finalists were chosen — Merony and David Sileo. The board announced Merony's selection at its July 25 meeting.

"Our candidates all had two interviews — one was by an internal panel and one at the board level. The Board of Trustees ultimately made that choice, and there, (Merony) really showcased himself," Dymczyk said.

Prior to working with MSUPD, Merony worked for about a year as a Detroit police officer. A Michigan State graduate, Merony said returning to MSU and working for the university was a "dream job."

In a statement, MSUPD spokesperson Dana Whyte praised Merony for his time at the department.

"He took on many roles at the department and was always willing to lend a helping hand. We will surely miss him, but we are very proud of him and wish him the best on his new opportunity," Whyte said.

Merony is the second member of MSUPD to leave for a chief position in recent months. Daryl Green, a former Lansing Police Department chief, left his role as MSU Police Chief Marlon Lynch's chief of staff in July for a job in Alabama.

Story continues

More:Former Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green accepts new job in Alabama

Merony is now tasked with overseeing a police force comprised of about 15 officers, according to 2020 data. Merony said he hopes to strike a balance between developing trust with his officers and firmly enforcing departmental policy for the department, which serves a population of about 15,000 people, according to 2020 Census data.

More:How diverse are police departments in Greater Lansing?

"They have to know that you support them and actually care about them," Merony said. "But on the other side of the coin, they also have to understand that, yes, I am the boss and they may not agree with everything that I do, but I have a job to do."

He said the police department is committed to transparency, including having all officers wear body cameras and hiring outside agencies to investigate criminal complaints leveled against police.

"We try to be as transparent as we can," Merony said.

Michigan State University Police Capt. Matt Merony shows shows a ballistic blanket Friday, July 10, 2020, at the MSU Police Deparment, demonstrating the department's military-grade equipment. Merony started his new role as chief of the DeWitt Township Police Department on Aug. 22.

While at MSUPD, Merony oversaw training for active shooter situations, adhering to the federally sponsored Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT). He said he hopes to make sure the DeWitt Township police's preparedness to respond to such situations is at "the tip of the spear."

More:'Active violence' training at Grand Ledge High aims to prepare police for mass shooting

Dymczyk said Merony's experience with school safety was "a big priority" in his hiring.

Dymczyk invited community members who want to meet Merony and other members of the police and fire departments to a block party on Sept. 24. According to the township's website, it will be on the "collective space" between the township hall and fire department, at 1401 W. Herbison Road.

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Former MSU officer takes reins for DeWitt Township police