Longtime Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody

The Telegraph

The actress formerly known as Thandie Newton has announced she is reclaiming her original name. She will henceforth be credited in films as “Thandiwe”, meaning “beloved” in the Shona language of her mother’s native Zimbabwe. “Thandiwe” became “Thandie”, the Mission Impossible and Westworld star explained, through “carelessness” when the “w” was dropped during her first acting credit. “That’s my name,” she told Vogue. “That’s always been my name. I’m taking back what’s mine.” The misspelling of Newton’s name was an act of accidental erasure, and this reversion is to be welcomed. But what about those who change their names because they feel it will look better on a movie poster or in the inlay to a pop single? One of the most famous examples is actor Maurice Joseph Micklewhite Jr, that icon of British cinema and original of the geezer species. You may be more familiar with the stage name he took after his gaze alighted upon a cinema sign advertising a screening of The Caine Mutiny at Leicester Square Odeon in 1954. “It was a good job it wasn’t the next theatre,” he later joked. “Because I would have been called Michael 101 Dalmatians.” In becoming Michael Caine, the former Maurice Micklewhite was joining a tradition stretching back to the birth of cinema. Stan Laurel was born Arthur Stanley Jefferson, Greta Garbo went for the first 20 years of her life as Greta Gustafsson. And in the case of Fred Austerlitz it was none other than his Lutheran-German mother who suggested his showbusiness aspirations would be boosted by a switch to “Astaire”. Often, in the early days of cinema, names were changed to avoid prejudice. Foreign names on screen, in particular, proved problematic. Even as late as the 1970s, when Arnold Schwarzenegger arrived in Hollywood as an over-bulked young man with a head full of ambition, he was advised to take a stage name. Presumably Arnie’s bulk meant that his agent decided not to get into an argument.