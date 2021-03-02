A longtime Nike exec resigned after her son used her credit card to fund his sneaker resale business

Sarah Al-Arshani
·1 min read
nike shoes
People wearing Nike sneakers queue outside a Nike store to buy the newly-released Nike sneaker in Shanghai on October 26, 2019. STR/AFP via Getty Images

Nike's Vice President and General Manager for their North America division, Ann Hebert, resigned on Monday after reports that she was tied to her son's resale business, the company announced on Monday.

Herbert was a 25 year veteran with the company.

Last week, Bloomberg Businessweek reported on her 19-year-old son, Joe, who runs the resale business West Coast Streetwear. It was reported that Joe had used Herbert's credit card to buy over $100,000 worth of limited-edition shoes to resell.

Bloomberg reported Joe said his mother was "so high up at Nike as to be removed from what he does." He added that she had never given him any insider information, like discount codes.

However, Joe asked Bloomberg not to mention his mother in the article and stopped responding after that exchange.

Nike said it plans to announce a new head of its North American geography shortly.

Insider has reached out to Hebert and Nike for comment.

Have a news tip? Contact this reporter at salarshani@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

