Longtime NM lawman to run for Bernalillo County sheriff

Mar. 1—Philip Snedeker — a one-time sheriff of Quay County and longtime member of law enforcement — has announced his candidacy for Bernalillo County sheriff.

Snedeker will face off against Pat Ruiloba, a former state representative, and John Allen, a former BCSO homicide sergeant, in the Democratic primary in June. The general election will be held in November.

A spokeswoman for the Bernalillo County Republican Party said Joshua James, Ryan Lawrence, Paul Pacheco, and Dereck Scott were running for sheriff as well. No information was immediately available about those candidates.

Snedeker, raised in Silver City, has had a 47-year career in public service and most recently was with the State of New Mexico Probation and Parole Division, according to a news release. He began his career as an officer with the Silver City Police Department while attending college and after graduation served as a New Mexico State Police officer for 10 years in Santa Fe, Farmington and Tucumcari.

He was elected sheriff of Quay County in 1987 during which time he also oversaw the operations of the county's detention center.

In February, Snedeker retired from his position as the administrator of court services in the 2nd Judicial District Court's Probation and Parole Division.

"I've been fortunate in my career to see law enforcement from all sides," said Snedeker. "From the standpoint of an officer arresting someone; to operating a detention center while defendants are in custody; to overseeing the probation and parole system. Addressing the crime situation in our community needs a comprehensive approach from someone who truly understands how the whole system works."

He said he supports the expansion of crime reduction strategies including treatment and programs to address substance abuse and the expansion of services related to mental health interventions.