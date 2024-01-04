Longtime Nordonia Hills principal, administrator named superintendent

Casey Wright, who has served as interim superintendent for the Nordonia Hills City Schools since October, was recently named the district's new leader.

A familiar face has now officially been named Nordonia Hills superintendent.

Casey Wright has served as the school district's interim superintendent since October, when previous superintendent Joe Clark went to lead Westerville City Schools near Columbus.

Wright stated in a media release that he was pleased to accept the superintendent position.

"I want to express my sincere appreciation for the outstanding work of our educators, staff, and administrators," Wright said. "Their dedication and hard work are the cornerstones of our district's success, and I am honored to lead such a talented team."

In his 16 years with the school district, Wright served as the principal of Nordonia High School until August 2022, when he was named director of business affairs.

Chad Lahrmer, school board president, said Wright has the respect of the community and with the district's staff.

"Mr. Wright’s commitment to Nordonia is unparalleled and unquestioned," Lahrmer said. "The board is very excited to take this next step in the evolution of Nordonia’s schools and look forward to Mr. Wright’s leadership and vision for our district."

Wright said his immediate goals included enhancing student engagement, strengthening community partnerships, and prioritizing staff development. He also listed three long-term goals for the district.

"Three fundamental areas will shape the future of our district," he said. "Firstly, introducing innovative educational programs. This means integrating technology into our classrooms and exploring new teaching methodologies and curricula that cater to the evolving needs of the 21st-century learner."

A second goal is to develop a comprehensive strategic plan, Wright said. The third goal is modernizing the school district's facilities.

"This goes beyond physical upgrades," Wright said. "It's about creating spaces conducive to learning and exploration where students feel safe, supported, and inspired. We're looking at integrating technology-enabled classrooms, flexible learning spaces, and resources that support a wide range of learning styles and activities."

