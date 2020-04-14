Longtime Oil and Gas Industry Expert Launches Reese Midstream Report, a New Blogsite Focused Exclusively on the Nation's Midstream Sector

Reese Midstream Report offers news and original content from some of the nation's most prolific oil and gas basins and shale plays

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a career that spans more than 35 years in the oil and gas midstream industry, nationally recognized energy consultant, speaker and educator Steve Reese announced today the launch of www.ReeseMidstreamReport.com. The subscription-based blogsite distinguishes itself as a one-stop destination for midstream news and original content stemming from some of the nation's most prolific oil and gas basins and shale plays, including the Permian, DJ and Williston basins, and the Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Bakken and STACK/SCOOP plays. Reese serves as president and CEO of www.ReeseEnergyConsulting.com and www.ReeseEnergyTraining.com.

"With the amount of consolidation and activity happening in the midstream sector—and in light of the abundant challenges now facing our industry—the time is right for a fresh resource that highlights operations activities, mergers and acquisitions, and the new builds and systems expansions occurring every day. In addition, RMR features the companies, leaders and private-equity firms making the big decisions that affect our nation's critical energy infrastructure in uptimes and downtimes," Reese says.

"The midstream sector serves as the arms and legs of the oil and gas industry to gather, transport and process every molecule of crude, natural gas, natural gas liquids and LNG the world depends on every day," Reese adds. "Reese Midstream Report offers insight and perspective across the entire midstream space so our subscribers understand who's who and who's doing what throughout the year."

About Steve Reese

After successful careers with Getty Oil Company and Texaco, Steve Reese founded Reese Energy Consulting in 1994, which provides a broad range of oil, natural gas, NGLs, LNG and midstream services for producers, midstream firms and end-users across the nation. As a popular educator and social media blogger, Reese has gained a widespread following from oil and gas professionals across the country. His posts regularly trend among the top contributors in the energy industry.

